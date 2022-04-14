LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lula Ann “LuAnn”, 80, and Bernard Ray Smith, 81, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

LuAnn was born September 2, 1941 in Tallmadge, Ohio, a daughter of the late Elba Ray “Everett” and Hattie Belle (Reed) Calaway. Bernard was born June 2, 1940 in Little Hocking, Ohio, a son of the late George W. and Mildred H. (Foutty) Smith.

They were united in marriage on March 26, 1959. She was a homemaker and he was the founder and original owner of the Smith Oil Company, retiring in 1991 to Cudjoe Key, Florida.

In their younger years, they enjoyed travelling, taking many RV trips and both were certified scuba divers. Bernard was also an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing and had his private pilots license.

Bernard also proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Navy, where he was the Captain of the Captain’s boat.

LuAnn and Bernard are survived and will be deeply missed by their daughter, Susan Smith Mullen of Lisbon; son, Randy (Coleen) Smith of Hookstown, Pennsylvania and their granddaughter, Lana Rae Pollack of North Canton.

LuAnn is also survived by her brother, John Calaway of Marion, Ohio and Bernard is also survived by his sister, Mary Smith of Sarasota, Florida and his brother, Robert (Elsie) Smith of Lisbon and well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to their parents, LuAnn was also preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Young and by her brothers, Buck and Dutch Calaway and Bernard was also preceded in death by his brothers, William and Carl Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Wade Richards officiating. Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lula Ann and, please visit our floral store.