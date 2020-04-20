Lucy Juneau, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucy Juneau, 77, passed away at 6:03 a.m., Sunday, April 19, 2020 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center following a recent illness.

Mrs. Juneau was born July 12, 1942 in Empire, Ohio, a daughter of the late George Biro, Sr. and the late Margaret (Toth) Beadnell.

Lucy lived most of her life in Louisiana and had worked a cook at a casino in Marksville, Louisiana.

She will be fondly remembered for her love of animals.

She is survived by her son, Sam Moore of Louisiana; sisters, Margaret Foster of Andover, Ohio, Pauline (Calvin) Stubbs of Florida, twin-sister, Louise Biro Wellman of Lisbon and Anna (Ken) Paterson of Texas and her brother, Walter (Ursula) Biro of Germany.

In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Everist Juneau; daughter, Vicki Moore and brothers, George Biro, Jr. and Joseph Saxton.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

