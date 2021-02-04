Lucille Emily Drummond, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille Emily Drummond, 82, passed away peacefully at 7:22 p.m., Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the Salem Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Mrs. Drummond was born August 7, 1938, in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Paul Henry and Wilma Tresa (Seevers) Cusick, Sr. and had lived her entire life in the Lisbon area.

Lucille attended Lisbon David Anderson High School and was a homemaker.

She was a faithful member of the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene and was actively involved with the Cusick family musicians as her brothers and sisters played in several bands throughout the area.

Her husband, Russell D. “Denny” Drummond, whom she married April 17, 1965, preceded her in death, January 3, 2011; she was also preceded in death by her son, Denny Lee Drummond; brothers, Donald Cusick and Dean (Anita) Cusick; sister-in-laws, Norma and Betty Cusick and brother-in-law, Bud Wright.

Lucille is survived and will be dearly missed by her son, Richard (Renee) Rupp of Salem; siblings, Dale Cusick of Salem, Paul (Sarah) Cusick of Smithfield, Jane Wright of Lisbon and John (Bonnie) Cusick of Lisbon; grandchildren, Lacy Dutch, Justin Rupp, Pete Rupp, Starlyn Matthews, Dakota Drummond and Riley Drummond and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 8, 2021, at the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene, 505 North Market Street, Lisbon, with Rev. Brian Brown officiating.

Private burial will follow at the West Beaver U.P. Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 8, at the church.

Face masks are required, please do not linger and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lucille Emily Drummond, please visit our floral store.