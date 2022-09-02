LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise D. Bartholow, 74, of State Route 164, passed away peacefully at 3:16 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital.

Louise was born June 27. 1948 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Norman D. and Bettyrose (Culver) Day.

Following high school, Louise earned her Bachelors Degree in Education at the University of Akron, graduating in 1970. She then embarked on a 40-year career as a first grade teacher at Lisbon McKinley Elementary, retiring in 2010.

Louise was a faithful member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, where she was a board member and volunteer with the church’s food pantry.

She was also instrumental in the formation of and had coached with the Lisbon youth girls softball association. Louise was also an avid reader and enjoyed travelling with her husband and she loved her cats.

She is survived and will be dearly remembered by her husband of 52 years and one month, Carl Eugene “Gene” Bartholow, whom she married August, 1, 1970. Louise also leaves her sister, Peggy (James) Smith of East Liverpool and her brother, David (Lisa) Day of Lisbon, as well as nephew, Jeff Smith of Leetonia, and niece, Shannon Shinskie of Connecticut.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her daughter, Nicole R. “Nikki” Bartholow on September 15, 1997.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held immediately following with the Reverend Betsy Schenk officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Following the service, a wake will be held in the fellowship hall of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to the Nikki Bartholow Scholarship Fund, 114 East Washington Street, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.