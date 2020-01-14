Lois Jean Glonek, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean Glonek, 92, formerly of Churchill Road passed away at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Jean was born September 28, 1927 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James and Mary (Hepp) Flinn.

A Catholic by faith, Jean was a bus aide for the Robert Bycroft School, retiring in 1996.

Mrs. Glonek is survived by her children, Kathleen (Bob) Johnson of Lisbon, Michael (Cindy) Glonek of Andover and Christine Davis of Lisbon; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Her husband, Jerome Glonek, whom she married on February 28, 1945, preceded her in death July 20, 1990.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene, 505 North Market Street, with Pastor Peter Fowler of the Salem First Friends Church officiating.

The family with receive friends from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of services, Saturday, January 18, at the church.

Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery following funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

