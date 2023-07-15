LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Mervin Sharp, 94, of State Route 518, passed away peacefully at 11:04 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Sharp was born February 22, 1929 in Gavers, Ohio, a son of the late James Harold and Osa Blanche (Eskew) Sharp and had lived his entire life in the area.

Lloyd worked as a furnace operator at PCC, in Minerva, for 38 years, retiring in 1998. He also worked part time on the Thompson Farm throughout his life.

A member of the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene, he served as the Head Usher for many years and was recognized for his dedicated service by receiving the Church’s Distinguished Service Award.

Lloyd found great pleasure in simply working. He loved to mow his lawn and make hay with his son-in-law, Allan and his grandsons, Matt and Josh. Lloyd also enjoyed helping his grandsons with their steers, getting them ready to show at the fair.

He is survived by his daughter, Carol (Allan) Brown of Lisbon; sister, Betty (the late Clifford) Anderson of Mt. Vernon; brother-in-law, Paul (Kay) Buckley of Lisbon; grandchildren, Shelley (Nathaniel) Pirogowicz, Matthew (Laurie) Brown, Allison (Toby) Warner and Joshua Brown and by great-grandchildren, Isabella, Elizabeth and Claire Pirogowicz, Caroline Warner and Beau Brown.

His wife, Ruth Elizabeth (Buckley) Sharp, whom he married on February 21, 1950, preceded him in death on October 28, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dale G. Sharp and by his brothers-in-law, John, Eugene and Larry Buckley.

The family will receive guests from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Brian Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation, ATTN Foundation, One Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308-1062 or online at www.akronchildrens.org.

Friends may also share a memory and leave condolences at eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lloyd M. Sharp, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.