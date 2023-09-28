LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd L. Richards, 44, passed away peacefully at 8:10 p.m., Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at Continuing Health Care of Lisbon.

Lloyd was born July 14, 1979 in Fremont, California, a son of Peggy (Donnalley) Smolira and Walt and Diane Richards.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Lloyd began a career as a card dealer beginning at Mountaineer and then throughout the country, including New Orleans, and at a casino in Fort Myers, Florida.

A gifted athlete in high school, Lloyd enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially football and basketball, the San Francisco 49er’s were his favorite team to watch.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Connie Pickens, Kelley Richards-Reed, Ed Richards, and Peggy Ann (John) Green.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

