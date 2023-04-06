LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd E. “Jingles” Mills, 78, passed away peacefully at 6:05pm, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Calcutta Health Care Center.

Lloyd was born May 24, 1944 in Lisbon, the youngest son of the late Emil “Jingles” and Wilma (Morris) Mills, and had lived in the Lisbon area all of his life.

A 1965 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Jingles worked as a feed delivery driver for D.W. Dickey and Sons for many years and for the Lisbon Landmark Co-op.

Lloyd loved to visit Fairs all over the State and had a camper at the Canfield Fair for over 50 years and was a member of the Canfield Harness Horseman’s Association. He received an award from the Ohio Department of Agriculture for exceptional service provided to the Columbiana County Fair.

He is survived by his sister, Cheryl Mills and her companion, Paul Boudreau, brother-in-law, John Thoman; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and special friends, Matt Baird, Elmer Zimmerman, Bob Crosser, Sherry Johnson, and Jim Criss.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Mills, Ronald Mills, and Thomas Kyle; and by his sisters, Barbara Thoman, Alice Brown, Betty Ferry and Helen Hacker.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with his nephew, Rev. Brian Brown of the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene officiating. Burial will follow at Kemble Cemetery in Elkton.

The family will receive family and friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Friends may view Jingle’s memorial tribute page, share a memory, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

