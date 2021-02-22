Linda Sue Straub, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Sue Straub, 64, of Lower-Elkton Rd., passed away at 9:28pm, Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital from complications of Covid-19.

Mrs. Straub was born August 25, 1956 in Fort Worth Texas, a daughter of the late Wayne and June (Anderson) Thompson.

Linda was currently working as an STNA with the Salem Area Visiting Nurses.

She enjoyed sewing, crafting and adult coloring books. She made several tie blankets for friends and family. Linda also owned and enjoyed driving her classic 65 VW beetle. She was a member of TOPS and loved camping, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids, great grandkids and her fur baby, Elsa.

She is survived by her husband, Michael “Mike” Straub, whom she married September 14, 1985; sons. Terry (Christina) Adams of Salem and Tony (Marcella) Adams of Lisbon; god daughter, Sara Cogan of New Franklin, Ohio; brothers, Carl, Jack and Jeffrey (Chrissy) Thompson, all of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Kindra Cusick, Cortney Cusick, Shyane Moore, Karlee Adams-West, John Lane IV, Alyssa Lane and Justin Larkins; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

In addition to her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by her son, Matthew Adams and by her brothers, Richard, Paul and Chris Thompson.

Private calling hours followed by a funeral service will be held Friday afternoon, February 26, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

