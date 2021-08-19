Linda M. Long, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. Long, 69, passed away peacefully at 6:18am, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Summa Healthcare Akron Hospital following a six month illness.

Mrs. Long was born September 24, 1951 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania; a daughter of the late Jack R. and Madelon Mae (Lytle) Bowser.

A 1969 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, she was a bus driver for Southern Local School District for 18 years and also drove for CARTS and for Head Start.

She was a Christian by faith, a Horse lover and member of the American Quarter Horse Association and the Beaver Creek Horseman’s Association. But most of all she cherished the memories she made with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Long, whom she married January 10, 1970; her children, Deanna Davis of Spring Hill, Tennessee, William Patrick (Michelle) Long, Jr. of Salem and Barry (Emily) Long of Lisbon; siblings, Shelby Dianna Glenn, Dottie Reynolds and Pam Reichenbach, all of Lisbon; Bill Bowser of Ford Cliff, Pennsylvania and Robert Bowser of Randolph; grandchildren, Danielle Burbick, Jessica (Shane) Beck, Brianna Welton, Kaylee Welton, William Patrick Long, III, Brandon Long, Julia Long, Kellen Long and Carter Long; four great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by her daughter, Belinda Long Burbick; sister, Pat Eberle; brother, Samuel “Barney” Bowser; grandson, Jacob Long; and great grandchildren, Kaden and Anberlin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Edwards officiating.

The family will receive friends and family from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the funeral home.

The family would like to suggest that friends go and plant a tree in Linda’s memory.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

