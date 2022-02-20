LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Lee Satterfield, 73, passed away peacefully at 4:20 a.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Salem North Healthcare Center following a brief illness.

Ms. Satterfield was born April 7, 1948 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Vernon “Bunker” Matthews and the late Mary (Perrino) Novak and had lived her entire life in the Lisbon area.

She was a 1967 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Linda worked for 16 years at the former Kaiser/National Refractories, retiring in 1999.

She was a member of the Lisbon Eagles Aerie #2216 and the Lisbon VFW Post #4111.

Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Christina Ann (Mark) Drotar of East Palestine and Dena Marie Haswell of Medina; her grandson, Cpl. Adam Haswell USMC; her sisters, Kim Blair-Campbell, Verna Jo (David) Jones, Tracey (Richard) Whitacre and Kerry (Richard) Antram; her brother, Kim Matthews; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Novak; grandparents, Carmen and Mary Perrino and her uncle, Anthony Perrino.

Following her wishes, no calling hours of public services will be observed. Private burial will take place in Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

It was Linda’s wish to have memorial contributions made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at www.mda.org in honor of her brother, Michael Novak.

