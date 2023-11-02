LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Holland, 76 of McAllister Road, passed away peacefully at 12:03 p.m., Thursday, November 2, 2023 at her cabin with her family by her side following a lengthy illness.

Linda was born January 25, 1947 at the Pine Tree Inn, Lisbon, Ohio. She was a daughter of the late Elmer and Hazel (Lightner) Donnalley, Sr. and had lived all her life in the Lisbon area.

A 1966 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, she was a homemaker and had worked as a daycare provider for many years until she retired.

She was an active member of the Family Worship Center in Carrollton, Ohio until the passing of the pastor.

Linda was very artistic and enjoyed drawing and had won several awards for her drawings.

She is survived by and will be dearly missed and remembered by her daughter, Lana (Frank) Chestnut of Lisbon; son, David P. Holland of Lisbon; sister, Janice Exline of Lisbon; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Linda was also preceded in death by her son, Terry Dustin Davis and by her four brothers.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed. Private viewing was held for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to Hospice of the Valley. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their care and support.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda L. Holland, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.