HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LeRoy “Buck” Ridgeway, 93, entered Heaven on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Buck was born September 21, 1930, in Carroll County, Ohio, a son of the late John Mancil Ridgeway and the late Dorothy (Lucas) Ridgeway.

He was a 1949 graduate of Augusta High School.

He was a hardworking family man. Over the years, he worked for Snyder Construction, Sterling Boat and Trailer, and the Columbiana County Highway Department.

Buck also served his community as a Hanover township trustee for 38 years and coached generations of baseball for United Local and Hanoverton teams.

A faithful member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Dungannon, where he sang in the choir for more than 50 years, Buck also proudly served our country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Agnes (McLaughlin) Ridgeway, whom he married November 7, 1953; his daughters and sons-in-law, Theresa Aukerman of Lisbon, Kathy (Jim) Gray and Cheryl (Kenny) Blackburn both of Hanoverton; sons and daughters-in-law, Ed (Sandy) Ridgeway of Hanoverton and Dave (Connie) Ridgeway of Salem; sister, Mary Alice Smith of Salem; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandson, Trent Blackburn; sisters, Helen Irene Miller, Ruth Kellogg, and Millie Huk; and son-in-law, Jerry Aukerman.

A funeral mass celebrating his life will be held at noon, Thursday, January 4, 2024, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 11328 Gavers Rd., Hanoverton, Ohio 44423 with Rev. Father Stephen Wassie officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Havoverton.

The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made in Buck’s memory to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

