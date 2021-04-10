Lee Malcolm Dull, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee Malcolm Dull, 77, of North Market Street, passed away peacefully at 7:58 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side.

Lee was born November 9, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Dr. Delbert F. and Florence (Bascom) Dull.

After graduating from Liberty High School in 1961, Mr. Dull enlisted in the U.S. Airforce and served for 4 years.

Lee owned and operated Pilmer’s Auto Parts Store in Lisbon for over 50 years.

He was a member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, New Lisbon F&AM lodge #65, American Legion Post #275 and have faithfully volunteered with the Lisbon Fire Department for many years.

Lee was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. He had a great zest for life, greeting everyone with a hug and a kiss. That along with his sense of humor and positive outlook on life made him a favorite of all. He loved performing each year in the Lisbon Minstrel and going to the Columbiana County Fair and the Johnny Appleseed festival. His dedication to his family was unmatched. Lee especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. Always the fun Papa-whether dancing to TikTok, cheering them on at sporting events or splashing in the pool, he would do anything for a laugh.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Diane J. (Lederle) Dull, whom he married November 15, 1980; his children, Scott (Anne) Dull and granddaughters, Kathryn and Elizabeth, Georgianna (Robbie) Gagich and granddaughters, Carigan and Lola; Shawn (Heidi) Toot and grandchildren, Paige and Tanner and Josh (Jami) Toot and grandchildren, Regan and Cole; brothers, David (the late Marilyn) Dull and Roger (the late Beverly) Dull and many nieces and nephews, which he adored.

In addition to his parents, Lee was also preceded in death by his sister, Deanna Jackson and by his brother, Ronald Dull.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut Street, Lisbon with the Rev. Stephen W. Broache officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Please be reminded that face masks are required, do not linger and social distancing protocols will be observed.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Lee’s memory to the Lisbon Fire Department, 113 South Jefferson Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

The family would like to send a special “Thank You” to Dr. Hayah Kassis-George and her staff for their continued efforts and dedication in extending Lee’s life.

Friends may also view Lee's memorial tribute page, share memories, and leave condolences

