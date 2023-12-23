LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leann Jean Heckathorn, 66, of Lisbon, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 9:15 a.m., following a brief illness.

She is united with the love of her life, Brian, who preceded her in death.

She lived her life to love and serve others and she leaves behind a legacy of kindness and generosity.

Leann was born June 11, 1957, in Salem, a daughter of the late Donald and Laura (Pannier) Ward.

Leann spent 30 years as a special education teacher at Lisbon David Anderson High School. Much like her patience, her generosity was immeasurable. She tutored students and provided home-instruction to those unable to attend school. There is no doubt she paid for hundreds of school lunches, thousands of school supplies, very likely gas money and many, many needed Christmas gifts during her years in teaching. Even after retirement, she continued to work in education for several years substituting and working for Shale Academy. Students and teachers alike loved and respected Mrs. Heckathorn.

Leann was a loving daughter, wife, sister and aunt. In her retirement, she took care of babysitting her great-nephews and great-niece. They brought her so much joy and she spoiled them to no end. The mere mention of a toy, a new tractor, a sword and art set, meant that it would arrive in two days, thanks to Aunt Lee. She loved vacationing with her family and taking trips with her friends to Geneva-on-the-Lake. She was the very best friend, sister, aunt and support system. She loved and was dedicated to her family and friends.

She was loved and will be deeply missed by her sisters, Marilyn Dailey and Janice (Jeff Faloba) Pierce; her nieces, Emily (Jed) Coldwell, Sarah (Michael) Brown, Stephanie Pierce and Pamela Pierce; her nephew, John (Kaitlyn) Pierce; her great-niece, Caroline; great-nephews, Silas, Ezra and Callum; her mother-in-law, Maryann Heckathorn; brother-in-law, Jeff (Leslie) Heckathorn; three nephews, two great-nephews and a great-niece.

A memorial service celebrating Leann’s life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Phil Bartholomew, officiating.

Burial will take place Monday, January 8, 2023, at the Yellow Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive family and friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you support strong women by giving to the Minerva Girls Wrestling Fund, in care of Minerva High School, 501 Almeda Avenue, Minerva, OH 44657.

Friends may also view Leann’s memorial tribute page, share a memory and leave condolences at eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leann Jean Heckathorn, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 25 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.