LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry J. Woodburn, 73, of Depot Road, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his home.

Larry was born December 31, 1948 in Middlebourne, West Virginia, a son of the late Oscar and Vada (Lancaster) Woodburn-Underwood and had lived in the Lisbon area since the age of 12.

He was a member of the Harvest Baptist Church.

Larry worked at Carter Lumber for 34 years. He then went to work at Pine Hill Jersey Farm.

Larry enjoyed working and helping others by mowing grass, landscaping and building decks, anything outside. He was also an avid woodworker and loved to build birdhouses.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 55 years, Kathy (Bowen) Woodburn, whom he married September 2, 1967; his daughters, Candace (Jon) Batholow of Leetonia, Lisa (Mike) McCoy of Lisbon and Michelle (Dan) Bowers of Salem; his sister, Helen (Robert “Lee”) Titus of Tyler County, West Virginia; his brother, Benny (Connie) Woodburn of North Carolina and grandchildren, Tyler Bowers, Hannah Bowers, Emily McCoy and Olivia McCoy.

In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by his infant daughter, Kimberly Kay Woodburn; brothers, Howard and Robert Woodburn and sister, Mary Billiter.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

Private burial will take place at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

