Kimberly Susanne Conrad, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Susanne Conrad, 61, of Lisbon passed away Saturday morning, December 28, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by her family.

Kimberly was born August 20, 1958 in Salem and was the daughter of Clarence and Agnes (Huff) Frantz.

A 1976 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Kimberly was a proud devoted member of the Lisbon Trinity Friends Church.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, knitting and doing crafts.

Kimberly married her husband, William J. Conrad, Jr., on March 8, 1975 and the two of them spent 44 wonderful years together. In those 44 years, they has six beautiful children, Nicole (Timothy) West, William (Cristy) Conrad III, Samuel (Erin) Conrad, John Conrad, Mikala Conrad and Zachary Conrad. William and Kimberly adored their 12 grandchildren, William, Vanessa, Hunter, Harlee, Isabella, James, Shawn, Valarie, Leslie, Levi, Noah and Skylar. In addition to her husband and grandchildren, Kimberly is also survived by her mother, Agnes Frantz; brother, Terry Frantz and sisters, Dixie Conn, Carol McCormick and Deborah Miller.

No calling hours or funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of life service will be held at the Lisbon Trinity Friends Church at a later date.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting her family.

