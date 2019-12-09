Kevin L. Smith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin L. Smith, 60, passed away at 5:26 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Smith was born September 18, 1959 in Salem, a son of the late Harold and Eris (Rouse) Smith.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Harold Smith.

A graduate of Leetonia High School and Kent State University, Kevin worked as the circulation director for the Nashua Telegraph Newspaper in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Kevin enjoyed playing golf, family reunions and having conversations about football and politics.

He is survived by his brother, Rennis (Barbara) Smith of Inman, South Carolina; an aunt, several cousins, a niece and a nephew.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

