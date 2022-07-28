SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin E. Hough, 58, of Salem, passed away at 8:15pm, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the University Hospital of Cleveland following a recent illness.

Kevin was born March 18, 1964 in Salem, a son of Shirley J. (Hamilton) Hough and the late Amziah A. Hough.

A 1982 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Kevin was employed as a truckdriver.

A Christian by faith, Kevin was a member of New Lisbon Lodge F&AM #65; the Columbiana County Fish and Game Club and the Leetonia Sportsman Club. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish. Kevin also enjoyed shooting pool.

He also proudly served our country as a member of the United States Army, serving in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm.

In addition to his mother of Salem, Kevin is survived by his daughters, Jessica Antunez of Sandusky and Kelly Hough of Salem; son, Adam Antunez of Boardman; sisters, Wendy (Charles) Backus of Rockledge, Florida and Amy (Robert) Rupert of Salem; brother, Jeffrey (Susan) Hough of Columbiana; grandchildren, Mason Dellick and Kylie Armstrong; best friend, Grace Gilbert of Salem; “adopted daughter” Cassy Ramage of Lisbon; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer funeral home, where a Masonic Service will be held at 4:45 p.m. All other services will be private.

