LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keven D. Wylie, 72, passed away suddenly at 5:58 a.m., Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Mercy Health’s Hospice House following a brief illness.

Keven was born September 26, 1951 in East Liverpool, a son of the late Howard and Genevra (Crawford) Wylie.

A 1970 graduate of United Local High School, Keven was a lifelong truck driver, retiring in 2012 from 3S Express in North Lima.

He enjoyed restoring, collecting and driving classic and antique cars, but most of all, he loved spending time with his loving family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Linda (Carlisle) Wylie, whom he married September 9, 1978; daughters, Melissa (Dustin) Sadler of Salem and Shelly Wylie of Lisbon; sisters, Jenetta (Victor) Pippert of Pennsylvania and Aleta (Harry) Wetzel of New Mexico; brothers, Howard (Beth) Wylie of Alabama and Bruce (Kathy) Wylie of Lisbon; grandchildren, Douglas McFarland, Jason Beagle and Natalie Beagle; his ever faithful canine companion, Shuffles, as well as, several nieces and nephews.

Following Keven’s wishes, no services will be observed.

He will be laid to rest at the Wylie Family and Friends Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may view Keven’s memorial tribute page, share a memory and leave condolences at eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Keven D. Wylie, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.