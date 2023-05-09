

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Kenny” Roberts, 76, passed away peacefully at 8:50 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023 at his home with his family at his side.

Kenny was born May 1, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Richard “Fat” and Alta Mae (Mahoney) Roberts and had lived his entire life in Lisbon.

A 1965 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Kenny attended trade school and served his apprenticeship to become a machinist.

He worked as a machinist at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 10 years and then at the Homer Laughlin China Company for 10 years, retiring in 2009.

He was a member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher and as a church board member.

Kenny was also a life member of New Lisbon Lodge #65 F&AM; a life member of the Lisbon VFW Post #4111; and was an avid bowler.

He proudly served our nation as a member of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War.

He is survived and will be dearly remembered by his loving wife, Susan (Taylor) Roberts, whom he married February 8, 1975; sons, Scott (Stephanie) Roberts of Salem and Waid (Judith) Cosgray of Baltimore, Ohio; his sister, Harolen Wargo of Hebron, Ohio; his grandchildren, Tyler, Zackery, Catherine, William and Charles; and his sister-in-law, Tammy Roberts.

In addition to his parents, Kenny was also preceded in death by his brother, Dennis R. “Dick” “Doc” Roberts; sister, Twylla Roberts DeBray; brother-in-law, John Wargo and brother-in-law, Richard Pope.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Patrick Smith officiating.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive family and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

A Masonic service will begin at 10:45 a.m. and Per Kenny’s request, guests are asked to wear casual attire.isbon

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Kenny’s memory to the Food Pantry at the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, 114 East Washington Street, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

