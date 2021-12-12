LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. Bettis, 94, of North Jefferson Street, passed away at 10:35 a.m., Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Bettis was born August 27, 1927, in Salineville, Ohio, a son of the late John W. and Lucille (Allmon) Bettis.

A lifelong area resident, Kenny began working as a cook in the Penn Central Railroad for 25 years and retired as an instrument tester for Ohio Edison. In his retirement, he enjoyed his daily visits and lunch with his son and the boys at the JWB Supply Company in Lisbon.

He was a member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church; the John Adams Post 442 American Legion in Salineville; the Ohio Big Buck Club; and was a former member of the Salem Elks Lodge #305.

Kenny enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and playing cards.

He was also a proud veteran, having served in World War II as a member of the United States Navy and also in Korea as a member of the United States Army and was always present for any Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day remembrances.

He is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Kay Williams, whom he married September 15, 1962; his daughter, Marsha (Jim) Landfried of Lisbon; his son, John (Gina) Bettis of Lisbon; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Alicia) Frantz, Anna (Justin) Madison, and Linda (Scott) Laughlin and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Kenny was also preceded in death by brothers, J. Warren Bettis and Robert A. Bettis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut Street, with Reverends Tom Allmon, John Smith and Aaron Hinchcliffe participating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery with full military honors accorded.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. The family requests that face masks be worn to help keep everyone healthy this holiday season.

Friends may also view Kenny’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

