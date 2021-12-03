Kenneth C. “Kenny” Miller, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth C. “Kenny” Miller, 72, of Applegate Road, passed away peacefully at 9:45 a.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Ken was born December 10, 1948 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Patrick and Alberta (McClure) Miller and had lived most of his life in the Lisbon area.

Kenny owned and operated Lisbon Pallet and was a member of the Lisbon Eagles.

A Christian by faith, he attended the Bethel United Presbyterian Church.

He will be fondly remembered as being the #1 fan at all of his grandkids events. Kenny loved all things Pittsburgh, from the Pitt Panthers, the Steelers, the Pens, the Pirates and Penn State. He also enjoyed golfing and playing poker with his buddies. One of his favorite things was just getting together with family and friends at his home and spending time with them.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Patricia “Patty” (Pflumm) Miller, whom he married September 5, 1968; his daughter, Julie (Brian Page) Smith of Massillon; son, Josh (Tania) Miller of Morristown, Tennessee; sisters, Kathy (Ray) Takacs of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania and Patti (Chuck) Evans of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; brother, Tom (Susan) Miller of Maumee, Ohio; grandchildren, Erin, Eric and Ellen Smith and Jeremy Miller; his cousin, who was like a brother, Don Storch; and his business partner and good friend, Kim Morgan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Kenny was also preceded in death by his son, James “Jimmy” Miller and by his brother, Danny Miller.

Funeral services celebrating Kenny’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Father John Moineau officiating.

The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services, Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gift cards be donated to be given to the dedicated nurses and staff at the Cleveland Clinic ICU J31 c/o Julie Smith, 4204 Georgia Street NW, Massillon, OH 44646.

