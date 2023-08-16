SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth A. “Ken” Richey, 79, passed away quietly at 5:04 a.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Community Hospice’s Truman House following a year-long battle with cancer.

A life-long area resident, Ken was born June 19, 1944 in Lisbon, a son of the late Homer Richey and the late Camille (Crosser) Richey Kelton.

He was a 1962 graduate of United High School and a graduate of the National School of Meat Cutters of Toledo, Ohio.

Ken was the store manager of the Salem IGA and had retired from Park Farms in Canton in 2009.

He was a member of the Hanoverton Presbyterian Church; golfed every Thursday with his friends; had coached the Little Eagles Football for many years; but most of all he loved watching his grandchildren as they competed in sports.

Ken also proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army, serving stateside during the Vietnam War.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Caron Richey; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Hannah, and Piper Richey, Thane (Julia) Richey, and Ciera (Jake) Armstrong; great-granddaughters, Sophia and Micha Armstrong; sister, Carol Bruckner; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ken was also preceded in death by his son, Todd Richey; brothers, John and William Richey; and by his sister, Barbara Amon.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 21, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Allmon officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Friends may also view Ken’s memorial tribute page, share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth A. “Ken” Richey, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.