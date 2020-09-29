Kelly Ruth Nold, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly Ruth Nold, 63, of East Chestnut Street, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband, Dan by her side at 4:15 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 following a courageous battle with reoccurring cancer.

Mrs. Nold was born April 27, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John “Jack” and Carolyn (Gordon) Hammitt and had lived in Lisbon almost her whole life.

A 1975 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Kelly received her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Youngstown State University. She was a kindergarten teacher at McKinley Elementary, retiring in 2001.

Kelly was a member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of the Iota Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma educational sorority, and she loved raising her mini schnauzers.

Kelly will be fondly remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor. She was a kind hearted, selfless person, who gave generously and was a great gift giver. She was loved by her students and fellow teachers, and as one of her former students said, “Everyone needs a Mrs. Nold”.

In addition to her loving parents of Lisbon, she is survived by her husband, Daniel O. Nold, whom she married August 29, 1986; her sister, Tracey (Mike) Vazquez of Tega Cay, South Carolina; brother, Scott (Linda) Hammitt of Gastonia, North Carolina; nephews, Jacob (Sarah) Hammitt, Nathan (Alyson) Hammitt and Jonathon (Courtney) Hammitt; as well as many friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her “fur children,” Max, Clancy, Rudy, Hobbes, Calvin, McKenzie, Pepper, Rowdy, Snickers and Buckley.

Private funeral services will be held Friday morning, October 2, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Carter officiating. Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kelly’s honor to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

