COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly Howard, 79, of Columbiana Lisbon Road, passed away at 10:48 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a recent illness.

Kelly was born January 8, 1943 in Salineville, a son of the late Willie and Lula (Manns) Howard and had lived his whole life in the area.

Kelly was an owner/operator truck driver and had attended church at the Bethel Presbyterian Church at one time.

He was a life member of the Lisbon Eagles Aerie #2216 and had always dreamed of being a cowboy.

His wife of 35 years, Roxanna (Connell) Baker Howard, preceded him in death September 27, 2016. Kelly was also preceded in death by his sisters, Ethel Howard, Maddie Colbra, Maxine Howard, Edna Beverly, Alberta Liebhart, Pauline Roberts and Pearl Reed and by his brothers, Charlie, Ernie and Melvin Howard.

He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Lynn, Tammy and Lori; sisters, Joyce Bach of Lisbon and Thelma Corathers of Alliance; brother, Willie (Margaret) Howard of Leetonia and a few grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas O. Rice officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

