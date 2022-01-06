LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kay V. Bettis, 84, of North Jefferson Street, passed away peacefully at 4:50 a.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center following a recent illness.

Mrs. Bettis was born October 23, 1937 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Woodrow W. and Elsie (Frye) Williams.

Following high school and business college Kay began working as a secretary at the Bettis, Yeagley and Coe Law Firm. She later worked at the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office for nine years and then worked as a court reporter for the Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas for 30 years, retiring in 1997.

Kay was a member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, the Lisbon Business and Professional Woman’s Association, Columbiana County Mental Health Association, former member of the West Point Lions Club and numerous card clubs.

She also enjoyed playing Mahjong and any type of card or board game. She and Kenny also loved to travel and she always enjoyed wintering in Clearwater, Florida.

Her husband of 59 years, Kenneth E. “Kenny” Bettis, whom she married September 15, 1962, recently preceded her in death on December 10, 2021.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Marsha (Jim) Landfried of Lisbon; her son, John (Gina) Bettis of Lisbon; sisters, Sue Shormann of Lisbon and Penny (Denny) Harrold of Columbiana; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Alicia) Frantz, Anna (Justin) Madison, and Linda (Scott) Laughlin and 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating Kay’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut Street, Lisbon, with John Smith officiating. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family also requests that flowers and other remembrances please be omitted and suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Elkrun Township Tourism Bureau, P.O. Box 16, Elkton, OH 44415, to be used for the park which is located on the property where Kay and Kenny’s home once stood.

Friends may view Kay’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kay, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.