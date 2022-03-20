LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy L. Heddleston, 63, of Lisbon, passed away at her home Saturday evening with her son, Denny and her beloved schnauzer, Reuben by her side.

Kathy was born September 5, 1958 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late David A. and Marian L. (Dugan) Heddleston.

She grew up in the countryside of Campground Road, moving to Glenmoor in her teens, and attended East Liverpool City Schools.

Kathy was a free spirit with a generous heart. She loved to cook and entertain family and friends. Her homemade noodles were a holiday favorite.

She is survived by her son, Denny (Jessica) Cornman; sister, Vickie (Joe) Corbisello; brothers, Charles (Lois) Gamble, Robert Gamble and David Heddleston; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Dean Heddleston and by her sister, Linda Illig.

Following Kathy’s wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed at this time. A celebration of her life will be held later this summer and will be announced via facebook.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting her family.

Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathy L. Heddleston, please visit our floral store.