LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Rae Wilk, 76, passed away quietly at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, with her loving family at her side.

Mrs. Wilk was born August 9, 1946 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald and Phyllis (Seraphy) Nixon and had lived her entire life in the Columbiana County area.

A graduate of Wellsville High School, Kathleen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, making crafts and collecting Victorian antiques. Kathleen was a professional shopper. She and her daughter, Christina would travel many hours, covering several states, just for the pure joy of shopping. She loved cats, spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters and great-grandsons. She will be remembered for her love and generosity, as she gave freely to many area charities over the years, helping hundreds of local children.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 62 years, Richard “Dick” Wilk, Jr.; her daughter, Christina ( Steve) Lee of Leetonia; her son, Richard (Teresa) Wilk III of Columbiana; her sister, Diane (Jim) Householder of Wellsville; granddaughters, Randalyn (Tom) Wilk-Oxley of Columbiana, Cheyenne (Ben) Kotas of New Waterford and Savannah Wilk of Leetonia and her great-grandsons, Tide Wilk-Oxley, Elliot Kotas and Isiah Kotas.

Private funeral services will be held at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Kathleen’s memory to one of her favorite charities, The Brightside Project, P.O. Box 314, Salem, OH 44460.

