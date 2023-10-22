LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen S. Poynter, 73, passed away unexpectedly at 11:12 p.m., Saturday, October 21, 2023, in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Karen was born May 20, 1950, in Chester, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Elzie and Ruth (Crawford) Louk and had lived in the area all of her life.

A 1970 graduate of Beaver Local High School, she started working at the Salem News in the mid 1980s and then later worked at the Morning Journal, until she retired.

A Christian by faith, she was baptized at the Zora Baptist Church in St. Mary’s, West Virginia.

Karen enjoyed making crafts and collecting Angels, as well as, taking day trips in the car.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Charles “Chuck” Poynter, whom she married April 27, 1970; sons, Charles B. “Brad” (Amy) Poynter and Kenneth A. “Kenny” Poynter; siblings, Wanema Cox, Kenneth Louk, Ralph (Loretta) Louk and David Louk; grandsons, Michael, Jacob, Zachary and Cameron Poynter; great-granddaughter, Oaklee Poynter and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Carol McLaughlin, Kay Nale and Shirley Eismon.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, with Reverend Greg Pennington of the Lisbon Assembly of God Church officiating.

Burial will follow at Columbiana County Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Friends may also view Karen’s memorial tribute page, share a memory and leave condolences at eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Karen S. Poynter, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 23 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.