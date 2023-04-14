EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Sprouse, 61, of Strader Rd., passed away unexpectedly at 12:27 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Karen was born September 1, 1961 a daughter or the late Charles and Gladys (Smith) Koerber.

A 1979 graduate of Beaver Local High School, Karen worked as a bus driver for Beaver Local for more than 19 years. She also enjoyed going on vacations and she loved horses.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Sprouse, whom she married on October 17, 1981: her children, Tyler (Amber) Sprouse and Amber (Zach) Cavalier; her sister, Kathy McBee; her brother Phil (Judy) Koerber; grandchildren, Kinsley and Bodhi Cavalier, Addisyn Sprouse, and Brayden and Sophia Cunningham; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at a later date.

Friends may share a memory, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.