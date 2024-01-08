SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy Faye (Harrold) White, 78, formerly of Elkton, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2024 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Judy was born March 30, 1945 in Salem, the daughter of the late Delmar and Jane (Daugherty) Harrold.

A 1963 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

She worked as a dedicated medical administrative secretary for 35 plus years until her retirement.

Judy was a member of both the Salem First Presbyterian Church and the women’s auxiliary of the Salem Elks BPO 305.

She has a great love of traveling with her husband, reading, eating out and shopping. Judy was also an avid sports fan and will always be remembered for her infectious laughter at Uncle Jack’s “Judy jokes”.

She was an amazing, wonderful, loving wife of 39 years to her husband, Ronald “Ronnie” White who survived her. Also left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Steve Harrold of Washingtonville and Bob (Mary Kay) Harrold of East Liverpool; sister-in-law, Linda Harrold of Lisbon; brother-in-law, Randy (Deb) White of New Springfield, Ohio; nieces, Robin (Scott) Johnson of Culpeper, Virginia, Tracey Brandewie of Washingtonville, Katie (Jeff) Wagner of Chicora, Pennsylvania, Kelly (Ryan) Story of Dublin, Ohio, Leah Marasco of Franklin Square and Michelle (Chris) Tackett of Rocky Top, Tennessee; nephews, Michael (Dot) Harrold of Culpeper, Jason (Janie) Harrold of East Liverpool and Tony Brinzo of Florida; aunt, Gilda Daugherty of Lisbon; cousins, John Daugherty of Poland and Kevin Daugherty of Seville, Ohio and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judy was also preceded in death by her brothers, Mick and Denny Harrold.

Judy loved her family and she will be greatly missed by all of them.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Frank Lewis officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Private burial will take place at East Carmel Cemetery in Rogers at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbiana County Humane Society, P.O. Box 101, Salem, OH 44460.

