LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Shamp Coleman, 82, ascended peacefully into Heaven at 6:53 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Judy was born March 6, 1940 in Lisbon and was the daughter of John D. England.

She was a member of the Lisbon First Christian Church.

She had worked for a few years as a dispatcher for the Lisbon Police Department.

Judy will be fondly remembered for her quick wit and great sense of humor. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed decorating her home and making memories with her family.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husbands, John E. Shamp in 1990 and Donald E. Coleman in 2005; as well as by her son, Steven Douglas Shamp in 2002.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter and son-in-law, Stacie and Adam Young of Indiana; grandchildren, Aaron, Cody, Tylor and Riley; seven great-grandchildren and many friends.

Following her wishes, no public services will be observed.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon cemetery.

Judy's arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

