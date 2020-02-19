Judith A. “Judy” Anderson, West Point, Ohio

WEST POINT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes – Judith A. “Judy” Anderson, 81, of High Street, passed away at 12:48 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Salem West Healthcare Center following a recent illness.

Mrs. Anderson was born August 20, 1938 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harold C. and Neva Hazel (Garrard) Exline.

Judy worked as a bartender at the Lisbon Eagles and Lisbon VFW for many years and also as a laundry attendant at the Laundry Barn.

She was a member of the West Point Church of the Nazarene, the Lisbon Eagles ladies auxiliary, Lisbon VFW ladies auxiliary, and she enjoyed listening to country music.

Her husband, Robert John Anderson, Sr., whom she married February 2, 1968, preceded her in death January 9, 2007. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene “Gene” Exline, Larry Exline, and Paul Exline; and by her step son, Robert J. “RJ” Anderson, II.

Judy is survived by her son, Robby Anderson of Lisbon; step daughter, Roberta Percy of Melbourne, Florida; sisters, Sharon Harrison of Rockwall, Texas and Ida (Steve) Grabowski of Salem; and brothers, James Exline of Salem, Russell Exline of Naugatuck, Connecticut

Funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, February, 22, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Simms officiating.

Private burial will take place at Woodsdale Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Friends may also view Judy’s memorial tribute page, share memories and send condolences to her family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to Judith’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 20, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.