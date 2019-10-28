Joyce M. (Cottrill) Jones, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce M. (Cottrill) Jones, 81, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at 8:03 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Jones was born August 19, 1938 in East Liverpool, a daughter to the late Harvey and Beulah (Torrence) Cottrill and was a life resident of the area.

A 1956 graduate of East Liverpool High School and a 1959 graduate of the Presbyterian University Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, Joyce worked as a registered nurse for 45 years. She worked at the Salem Regional Medical Center for 30 years, lastly as the Quality Assurance Coordinator. She later worked as a nurse consultant for Salem Visiting Nurses and Family Recovery, retiring in 2000.

Mrs. Jones was a former member of the Calvary Methodist Church in East Liverpool.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting but most of all she loved spending time with her kids and grandchildren. One of her fondest memories was a summer long trip she and her late husband, Dick, made to Alaska. She once again made this trip as an 80th birthday present with her daughter and grandsons.

Her husband, Richard “Dick” Jones, whom she married on August 27, 1961, preceded her in death September 28, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her son, Todd Jones and by her sister, Nancy.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Kelly Wright of St. Petersburg, Florida; son, Eric (Lisa) Jones of Leetonia; sister, Jayne Taylor of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; brother, Jon (Claudia) Cottrill of Crossville, Tennessee; aunt, Bonnie Miller of East Liverpool; grandchildren, Cameron and Connor Wright and Logan and Deriane Jones and great-grandchildren, Annavae and Sania.

Following her wishes, there will be no services.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the SRMC Employee Retirement Fund or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may send condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.