LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce M. Bach, 90, passed away peacefully at 10:45 p.m., Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home.

Mrs. Bach was born October 7, 1932 in Mousie, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Willie and Lula (Manns) Howard.

Joyce was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother.

She was a faithful member of the Lisbon Assembly of God Church.

Her husband, Fredrick H. Bach, whom she married March 27, 1954, preceded her in death October 18, 2013; Joyce was also preceded in death by her son, Fredrick H, Bach, Jr.; granddaughter, Denise Marie Fountain; sisters, Ethel Howard, Maddie Colbra, Maxine Howard, Edna Beverly, Alberta Liebhart, Pauline Roberts and Pearl Reed and by her brothers, Charlie, Ernie, Melvin and Kelly Howard.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Robin “Bunny” Fountain of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Sherrie (Dennis) Vaughn of Russellville, Kentucky; sister, Thelma Corathers of Alliance; brother, Willie (Margaret) Howard of Columbiana; grandchildren, Eric Fountain, Joshua Fountain, Dennis Vaughn, Jr., Daniel Vaughn and Sarita Boyd; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the church.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Lisbon Assembly of God Church, 39442 State Route 517, Lisbon with Pastor Donna Shuman officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

