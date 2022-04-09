LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Ulbrich, 74, of State Route 45, passed away peacefully to go be with the Lord at 11:37 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Ulbrich was born December 22, 1947 in Idamay, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Marshall and Evelyn (Brumage) Booth and had lived in the Lisbon area since the late 1960’s.

She was baptized and formerly attended the Pinebluff Methodist Church.

Joyce had retired in 2012 as a fabric and materials cutter for furniture manufacturer, Ortez Manufacturing Company in Salem.

Joyce will be dearly remembered for her love of knitting and crocheting, as she made many baby blankets for her family. Her gentle and giving nature was further displayed by her love of animals.

Her husband, Danny L. Ulbrich, whom she married June 8, 1973, preceded her in death December 12, 2013.

She is survived and will be missed by her sisters, Marian Arnett and Jeanette Smith; several nieces and nephews; her stepdaughter, Rebecca (Daniel) McMahon and her children, Michael and Susan; her stepdaughter, Heidi (Jerry) Dattilio and her children, Madison and Chelsea; her stepson, Mark (Teresa) Ulbrich and his children, Leanna, Megan and Brian and three stepgreat-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Joyce was also preceded in death by her sister, Frances Ann Booth.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

