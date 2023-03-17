ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua Andrew Mountz, 45, passed away in his mother’s loving arms, Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in the emergency room at Aultman Alliance City Hospital.

Josh was born August 5, 1977 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Dennis Paul Mountz and Robin Luketic Mountz Cain and had lived in Lisbon until moving to Alliance in 1993.

He was a 1995 graduate of Alliance High School.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Lisbon.

Josh enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and fishing.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving family, including his mother, Robin and his stepfather, Bryan Cain; his son, Brendon Mercer of Sandusky; brother, Christopher Mountz of Vermont; sister, Elyse (Jon) Zelasko; niece, Ellie Zelasko; aunts and uncles, Nancy and Mark Preteroti, Bob Mountz, Bonnie and Roger Vulcan, Jim and Janice Mountz, Betty and Bob Wright, Andrea Illig, Pam Cooper, Becky Ackerman, Andrew Luketic, Evie Yardley, Tim Luketic, Candy Rogers and Jeff Cain, as well as numerous cousins and friends.

In addition to this father, Josh was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Russ and Helen Mountz, Andrew and Margaret Luketic and Bill and Miney Cain and cousins, Andrew and Matthew Preteroti and Carter Good.

Josh was only one year old when his daddy died, he looked and waited for him to come home, now he found him in Heaven and they are reunited.

Funeral services will held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Garwood officiating. The family will receive guests from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the Donor’s choice in Josh’s memory.

Friends may also view Josh’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joshua Andrew Mountz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.