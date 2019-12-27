Joseph “Joey” Kaschak, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Kaschak, Jr., 80, died on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019. He died nine months after his mother, Anne, who was 102 years old. Complications of surgery and age resulted in his death.

Joey, as he was affectionately called, graduated from Ursuline High School.

He was employed for many years at the former Youngstown Ward Bakery and also at United Engineering for a short time. He loved his work, but made the decision to care for his mother after his father died.

After graduation from high school, he inducted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Texas at Fort Hood for two years. He served his country and credited his service with giving him learning and lessons about livings that served him well throughout his life.

Joey lived most of his young life on Glenwood Avenue, a cultural haven and enjoyed the wondrous benefits of growing up in Mill Creek Park and Volney Rogers. It was a special gift of a memorable youth full of nature and activity that he memorialized in his stories and conversations.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns.

He is survived by a daughter, Jeanine; grandchildren, Amanda and Chucky; great-granddaughter, Cleo; their father, Chuck; his sisters, Joanne (Joseph) Scarvell, Marlene (Richard) Calvaruso and Patricia (Bruce) Wood; many endearing nieces and nephews and their children; cousins, Marcella, Peggy, and Stephen, of New York City, with whom he had a special relationship.

He was a rich heritage of family and loving children who celebrated him throughout his life. There were always celebrations and travel with his sisters, ballgames and car shows that delighted him.

He experienced the deaths of his grandparents; his father and mother and all of his uncles and aunts. That is the story of a rich history of a culture filled with family and good friends.

There will be no calling hours.

A private service will be held in the spring in Mill Creek Park to celebrate his life.

There is much to be said about his care in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. His family wishes to acknowledge their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff in Critical Care. They live up to the spiritual and physical oaths they take to honor the lives of those they serve.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Joseph’s family, please visit our floral section.