LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Novak, 77, of Adams Road, passed away peacefully at 11:40 a.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mr. Novak was born June 17, 1944 in West Point, Ohio, a son of the late John and Lucretia (Hawkins) Novak and had lived most of his life in the Lisbon area.

A 1962 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Joe worked as a machinist and welder at NRM and finished a supervisor. He also owned and operated Novak Septic Pumping Company for 22 years.

Mr. Novak was a member of St. Nikolai Orthodox Church in Louisville, Ohio.

He was also a member of the Italian American Club in Salem and the Leetonia Sportsman’s Club.

In his free time, he enjoyed traveling abroad, golfing, boating and water skiing, working on his hobby farm and caring for his cows. Joe was also a wonderful baker, making kolache, cookies and anything sweet.

He is survived by his wife, Monica (Avram) Novak, whom he married April 24, 1997; children, Sheri (Edward) Brown of Deerfield, Tim (Anita) Novak of Lisbon and Stephanie Novak of Lisbon; brothers, John (Cathy) Novak of Grand Junction, Colorado and Greg Novak of Alliance; grandchildren, Zackary, Brandon (Samantha), Isaac, Brooke, Colton, Nicholas, Isabella and Danny and great-granddaughter, Satara, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Bill Gregory.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in the Chapel at the Columbiana Cemetery with Father James Barkett officiating. Please wear face masks to help keep everyone safe.

Following his wishes, no public calling hours will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leetonia Sportsmans Charity, P.O. Box 307, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may also view Joe’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.