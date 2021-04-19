Joseph Gerhart Siefke, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Gerhart Siefke, 85, passed away peacefully at 4:35 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Siefke was born February 2, 1936 in Lisbon, at the family home of his parents, Henry Herman Siefke and Johanna B. (Muhler) Siefke and had been a Lisbon resident his entire life.

A 1954 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Joe faithfully served as a member of the United States Army from 1959 to 1961 in Anaheim, Germany.

Joe began working at an early age at Kenmar Furniture, then at Salem tool and later at GM Lordstown, where he worked in the Fabrication Plant as a member of Union Local #1714, retiring in 1998.

Mr. Siefke was a member of St. George Catholic Church, where he served on church council, was a CCD teacher and usher.

Joe was honored to be enshrined into the Lisbon Athletic Hall of Fame, Class of 2007.

He is survived and will be dearly remembered by his loving wife, Marian (Mazzone) Siefke, who he married April 16, 1966. Joe and Marian just celebrated 55 years of marriage the day before he passed. He also leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Joe (Tammy) Siefke, Cathy (Jeff) Kress and Beth (Randy) McGaffick, all of Lisbon; his grandchildren, Taylor Siefke, Trevor Siefke, Logan Kress and Katie McGaffick; his sister, Helen Loutzenhiser of Cranberry Township and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was also preceded in death by his brother, Henry “Hank” Siefke.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Please be reminded that face masks are required, please do not linger, and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at St. George Catholic Church, 271 West Chestnut Street, Lisbon, with Rev. Stephen Wassie officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’ s memory to the Lisbon Athletic Hall of Fame c/o Rick Pittenger, 7433 Elmwood Drive, Lisbon, OH 44432 or to St. George Catholic Church.

