Jon K. Wallace, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jon K. Wallace, 59, of Darner Road, passed away quietly at 9:25 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Jon was born July 16, 1960, in Salem, a son of the late Frank C. Wallace and Janet (Johnson) Wallace.

After attending Lisbon David Anderson High School, Jon worked as a carpenter in the construction trades in East Liverpool and Columbus. Most recently, he worked at the Tractor Supply Company in Calcutta.

In addition to his mother, Janet of Lisbon, he is also survived by his daughter, Sara (Kevin) Bell of Charlotte, North Carolina; son, Nicholas (fiancée, Katherine Shields) Wallace of Santa Fe, Ohio; sister, Deborah (Richard) Wallace of Lisbon; brother, Rick (the late Carla) Wallace of Columbiana; grandchildren, Keiko Shields, Vincent Wallace, Cayden Bell and Carter Bell; niece, Melissa Bailey and nephew, Timmy Wallace.

A celebration of Jon’s life will be held at a later date at the family farm.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may leave condolences for his family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.