Johnnie Mae Huff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie Mae Huff, 84, formerly of East Auburndale Ave., passed away at 4:40am, Monday, April 12, 2021 at Salem West Healthcare Center following a recent illness.

Ms. Huff was born March 4, 1937 in Carrollton, Georgia; and was a daughter of the late John Delaney and Laura Ann North.

A Baptist by faith, Johnnie was a homemaker and had worked on a farm at one time.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Doris W. Chew and by her brothers, Paul Louis Harrison, Robert Harrison and Willie Harrison.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Neal, Community Hospice Chaplain officiating.

Friends may visit at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.

