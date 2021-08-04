John R. Glenn, Sr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Richard Glenn, Sr., 88, passed away peacefully at 7:05 p.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness.

John was born September 2, 1932 in Stratton, Ohio, the son of the late James “Jim” and Elizabeth (Dillon) Glenn and had lived almost his entire life in the Lisbon area.

Mr. Glenn was a 1950 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, where he excelled at football and was a pitcher on the baseball team.

John owned and operated the John Glenn Mining and Excavating Company for over 50 years. In his retirement, he continued working for almost 27 years at R. L. Craig Inc. of Lisbon.

He enjoyed trips to the Dairy Queen, rooting for the Cleveland Brown and the Indians, as well as sneaking desserts any chance he had.

John also attended at the Church at the Center in Salem.

John leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 70 years, Millie (Mankin) Glenn, whom he married May 26, 1951; his children, Katheryn (Skip) Craig and John (Rebecca) Glenn, Jr., both of Lisbon and Bruce (Cindy) Glenn of Damascus; his sisters, Carolyn (Adrian) Halverstadt of Leetonia, Jane (Larry) Barkley of Weirton, West Virginia and Jean (Rev. Bill) Dillon of Virginia Beach, Virginia; sister-in-law, Diana Glenn of Lisbon; five grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by his brother, Harry Glenn; sisters, Harriett Johnson and Marion Lynn and grandson, Dan Glenn.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut Street, Lisbon with Pastor Larry Barkley officiating.

The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., until the time of services, at the church on Friday, August 6.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family would also like to thank the staff at Masternick Memorial Health Care and Christian Legacy Homecare for their care, kindness and compassion during John’s stay with them.

In lieu of other remembrances, the family suggest memorial contribution be made in John’s memory to the Church at the Center, P.O. Box 799, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may also view John’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

