ELKTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Thoman, 82, passed away unexpectedly at 5:04 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in the emergency room at East Liverpool City Hospital after taking ill at home.

John was born March 24, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of the late Karl H. and Anne (Gardner) Thoman.

He was a truck driver for over 60 years, having worked for Murray Trucking, J&S Trucking and several other local companies. After his retirement, he worked for a time at Vancura Lumber.

A member of the Elkton United Methodist Church, he enjoyed tinkering and restoring antique garden tractors with his son.

His wife, Barbara Ellen (Mills) Thoman, whom he married June 13, 1959, preceded him in death April 22, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Thoman.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Tami (Phil) James of Hanoverton and Tina (Don “Chew”) Coleman of Elkton; son, John Thoman of Elkton; brother, Robert (Bonnie) Thoman of Georgetown, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Sharon Thoman of Chester and Cheryl Mills of Lisbon; loving companion, Kay Kotsch; grandchildren, Renee (Harris) Eichler of Hanoverton, Travis (Kylie) Coleman of Calcutta, Elizabeth (Josh) Hughes of Dover; and great-grandchildren, Trent, Tanner and Thatcher Coleman and Dayton, Justice, and Sophia Hughes.

In keeping with John’s wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

Private burial will take place at Kemble Cemetery in Elkton.

