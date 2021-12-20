LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Cusick, 73, of State Route 154, passed away unexpectedly at 5:32 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home.

John was born January 20, 1948 in Lisbon, a son of the late Paul Henry and Wilma Tresa (Seevers) Cusick.

A graduate of Crestview High School, John was an owner/operator truck driver.

He was also a Mason and member of New Lisbon Lodge #65; former member of the Lisbon Lions Club; 30-year board member and caretaker of the West Beaver U.P. Church Cemetery.

John was a very gifted musician who could play anything with strings. He played with the Silver Dollar Band who opened for many professional recording artists and nationally recognized bands.

John was also a 22-year veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Persian Gulf War during Operation Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Biggins) Cusick, whom he married May 13, 1978; sons, Michael Cusick and Brian (Tracy Swearingen) Cusick; siblings, Dale Cusick and Jane Wright; sisters-in-law, Sarah Cusick, Anita Cusick, Peggy Felger and Gail (Kenny) Moore; brother-in-law, Mick (Diane) Biggins, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Cusick, Dean (Anita) Cusick, Lucille (Denny) Drummond and Paul Cusick; sisters-in-law, Norma and Betty Cusick; brother-in-law, Bud Wright and nephews, James Cusick and Denny Lee Drummond.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

No formal funeral service will be observed.

A private burial will take place at West Beaver U.P. Church Cemetery at a later date.

The family requests that flowers be omitted and that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with John’s final expenses.

Friends may also view John's memorial tribute page, share a memory and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

