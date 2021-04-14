John “Jim” Hofer, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jim” Hofer, 77, of Lisbon passed away at his home at 3:36 am, Wednesday, April 14, 2021 following a brief illness.

He was born in Alliance, Ohio, on November 7, 1943; a son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Grimes) Hofer.

Jim graduated from Leetonia High School in 1962.

He was in the Army Reserves from 1964 to 1970.

He married Shirley Taylor on July 16, 1964. Together they had two children, Michelle and John.

Jim was a machinist at Fordees Manufacturing in Leetonia from the time he was in high school until the shop closed in 1992. He then drove semi-truck for R&R Transport and Murray Trucking.

He married Jane (St. Clair) Woodard on April 30, 1994 and became a father to Jane’s two sons Keith and Shane.

In his spare time, Jim enjoyed working on cars, riding his motorcycle, and going to the Rogers sale.

In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his son, John Hofer; an infant daughter, and his half-brother, Randall Gauding.

He leaves behind his wife Jane; daughter, Michelle (Brook) Andreoli of Ridgecrest, California; step-sons Keith (Missy) Woodard of Salineville, Ohio and Shane (Tanda) Woodard of Princeton, West Virginia; sister Judith (Robert) Martin of Columbiana; grandchildren Brandy and Ryan Andreoli of Ridgecrest, California, and Tyler, Kolton, and Aniyah of Princeton, West Virginia and two nephews.

Jim also leaves behind two beloved dogs, Babe and Bubba. Every dog he ever had was his “best dog ever.”

Memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals.

There will be no services, as he wished.

Arrangements are being handled by the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home

