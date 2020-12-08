John “Jack” Hammitt, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Hammitt, 89, passed away peacefully at 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

Mr. Hammitt was born February 21, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the son of the late Courtney and Catherine (Brannan) Hammitt.

A graduate of Rayen High School, he worked as a manager at D.W. Dickey and Sons for many years, until his retirement.

He was a faithful member of Lisbon First United Methodist Church, where he was the choir director for several years and also served in various other positions. Jack was also a member of the John J. Welsh American Legion Post 275 and he enjoyed golfing.

Jack was also proudly served our country during the Korean War as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Gordon) Hammitt, whom he married July 21, 1956; daughter, Tracy (Mike) Vazquez of Tega Cay, South Carolina; son, Scott (Linda) Hammitt of Gastonia, North Carolina; son-in-law, Daniel O. Nold of Lisbon; grandsons, Jacob (Sarah) Hammitt, Nathan (Alyson) Hammitt and Jonathon (Courtney) Hammitt as well as many friends and neighbors.

In addition to his parents, Jack was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Nold; brother, Clark Hammitt and sisters, Camilla Bloomquest and Joann Hartwig.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to Lisbon First United Methodist Church, 114 East Washington Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John “Jack” Hammitt, please visit our floral store.