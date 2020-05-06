John Glenn Buckley, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Glenn Buckley, 85, of State Route 518, passed away at 6:15 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Buckley was born July 22, 1934 in Lisbon and was the son of the late Raymond and Fern (Martin) Buckley.

John worked as a diesel mechanic for Cummins Diesel in Hubbard for over 40 years until he retired. He also enjoyed farming, which he did his entire life.

John also loved to hunt and fish, spend time with his friends, played cards on Thursday night and enjoyed watching his grandsons compete in their high school sporting events.

He also formerly attended the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene.

His wife, Ruth Ann (Edwards) Buckley, whom he married June 18, 1955, preceded him in death December 30, 2004. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene and Dr. Larry Buckley and by his sister, Ruth Sharp.

John is survived by his sons, Jerry (Susan) Buckley of Salem, Kevin (Tracy) Buckley of Beloit and Glenn Buckley of Salem; brother, Paul (Kay) Buckley of Lisbon and grandsons, Kenny Buckley of Salem and Lance (Molly) Buckley of Charleston, South Carolina.

Private family funeral services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Brown officiating.

Private burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

A recording of the service will be made available on the funeral home’s website.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to the Salineville-Southern Alumni Community Scholarship Foundation. Please make your check payable to: SSAC Scholarship Foundation and mail to P.O. Box 2, Salineville, OH 43945.

