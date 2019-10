LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Joyce M. (Cottrill) Jones, 81, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at 8:03 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Jones was born August 19, 1938 in East Liverpool, a daughter to the late Harvey and Beulah (Torrence) Cottrill and was a life resident of the area.